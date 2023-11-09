The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may carry out random audits to ensure passengers get refunds on time for cancelled or delayed flights, it told airlines in a review meeting last week.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of rising customer complaints and consumer affairs ministry’s intervention in the issue.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, around 10,000 complaints against various airlines were lodged with the National Consumer Helpline in the past one year. Airline representatives, however, told DGCA that most of those grievances have already been resolved.

Carriers didn’t respond to businessline’s queries on the topic.

DGCA officials directed airlines to sensitise their employees about timely redressal of grievances. Airlines have also been asked to handle customer grievances as per regulations within fourteen days. Non compliance of regulatory provisions will attract action, officials told airlines at the review meeting.

DGCA officials also raised the issue of providing wheelchairs to physically challenged passengers and instructed airlines to provide them wherever possible.

On Wednesday, Secretary to Department of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh met representatives of online travel portals on issues related to refunds for the tickets booked during Covid-19. The portals and other travel agencies have been directed to disburse refunds by third week of November.

During the meeting, integration of the National Consumer Helpline with Air Sewa Portal was discussed for effective resolution of complaints. Setting up of an ombudsman for time bound resolution of customer grievances in aviation sector was also discussed.