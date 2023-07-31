Jet Airways’ Air Operator Certificate (AOC) has been renewed by the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the successful resolution applicant of Jet Airways said, “JKC expresses its gratitude to the aviation regulator, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and all other stakeholders, in showcasing their faith in JKC and in the revival of Jet Airways.”

The Jalan and Kalrock Consortium remains fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline’s success. JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in the coming weeks, the company said in a press statement.

JKC recently announced the appointment of industry veteran Capt. Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the Accountable Manager for Jet Airways effective July 2023

