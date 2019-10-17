DGCA suspends 2 SpiceJet pilots

The pilot privileges of two SpiceJet pilots have been suspended for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for actions which could have jeopardised the safety of the passengers and aircraft.

Being allowed to fly an aircraft is one of the privileges which pilots enjoy. When the privilege is suspended then they cannot fly for the time that they have been suspended.

The Captain and First Officer of SpiceJet were flying a Boeing 737 on August 27 on the Delhi-Mumbai route when they were found to have violated guidelines for operations which led to a runway incursion incident.