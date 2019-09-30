DGCA suspends licence of two SpiceJet pilots

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the flying licences of two SpiceJet pilots for four months, as the actions they took while flying between Hyderabad and Jaipur could have jeopardised the safety of the aircraft, flyers and crew members.

The two were flying a Boeing 737-800 on June 14 when the aircraft was involved in an incident of air turn-back due to pressurisation failure. In an aircraft, the air-conditioning and pressurisation systems use pressurised air from the engine compressor. This is called bleed air.

The DGCA said in its order it examined and observed that the crew forgot to put the bleed switch in the ‘on’ position during cockpit preparation, departure briefing and after take-off checklist, which resulted in pressurisation failure during the climb. The bleed valves provide air supply for pressurisation as per demand.