The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that it will be conducting a special audit of Go First facilities in Mumbai and Delhi from July 4-6.

The audit will primarily focus on safety-related aspects and ensure continued compliance with the requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate. Additionally, the physical verification of arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations will also be carried out during this period, according to a senior government official.

The decision to conduct the special audit follows a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28. The RP, Shailendra Ajmera, has presented an 11-month revival plan to the DGCA, which includes the proposed resumption of operations from 22 airports and the acquisition of 27 engine spares from Pratt & Whitney. Officials have indicated that an arbitration award regarding Go First’s dispute with the engine manufacturer is expected to be announced in the coming week.

DGCA nod likely

A Ministry official revealed that Go First is likely to receive approval from the DGCA. The official said unlike Jet Airways, Go First is better positioned due to the early backing it has received from lenders, a critical factor for the revival of the airline. However, the official cautioned that the company still faces hurdles and the officials will need to review a diligence report on the airworthiness of the aircraft, the condition of the engines, the number of pilots available, and the qualifications of key personnel within the company.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has cited its recent challenges as stemming from a dispute with Pratt & Whitney. The airline has accused the engine manufacturer of not supplying the spare engines as directed by an emergency arbitrator. As a result, Go First had to ground half of its Airbus A320neo fleet, comprising 25 aircraft as of May 1.

With the DGCA special audit set to take place in the coming days, Go First is hopeful that the necessary approvals will be granted for the airline’s revival plan. The resumption of flight operations is eagerly anticipated by the company, its employees, and passengers who have been eagerly awaiting the return of this prominent player in the Indian aviation industry.