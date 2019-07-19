DGCA to reply to NCLT on deregisteration of Jet aircraft by August 6

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been granted two more weeks by National Company Law Tribunal to file a response in the plea against deregistration of Jet Airways aircraft.

The Mumbai Bench of NCLT on Friday postponed the matter to August 6.

Meanwhile, other applications in the insolvency case against the defunct airline are scheduled for hearing on July 23.

The counsel, on behalf of the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), informed the tribunal that the DGCA had requested for two weeks to file a response.

The NCLT on July 5 had prevented DGCA from deregistering a Jet Airways Boeing 777 aircraft, and had said that before passing an order on the matter, the Bench wanted to hear the DGCA.

The judges also asked the IRP to send notices to the DGCA seeking its reply.

The aircraft was under possession of a Dutch cargo services provider, who seized it in April to recover dues from the airline. The Dutch company later moved the DGCA, requesting them to deregisteration.

The full-service airline — which suspended its operation on April 17 — was taken to the NCLT for bankruptcy on June 20.

When the case was admitted, the NCLT had also implemented a moratorium on all assets during the insolvency process.

The IRP on Thursday declared the list of claims received against Jet. In total, the IRP received 16,643 claims worth ₹24,888 crore from financial, operational and other creditors.

So far, only claims of 33 financial creditors worth ₹8,463 crore have been admitted.