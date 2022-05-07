DGCA warns of action if airlines wrongfully deny boarding to passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned all airlines denying boarding to passengers with confirmed tickets – of strict action, including imposing financial penalties.

The DGCA has asked airlines to provide compensation and facilities to passengers who are denied boarding despite reaching the airport on-time or if there is a flight cancellation or delay.

The letter, a copy of which is with BusinessLine, said that denial of boarding to passengers (although they are present before time) “is extremely unfair to the passengers and brings a bad name to the aviation industry”.

“It has come to the notice of this office that various airlines are denying boarding to passengers holding confirmed ticket on a flight, although they have presented themselves for boarding within the time specified by the airline,” the DGCA noted, adding that the regulator has already issued CAR Sections 3, Series M, Part IV on facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.