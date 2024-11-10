Life sciences and Healthcare, along with energy will be key drivers of growth for DHL Express, a subsidiary of the German logistics firm DHL Group, according to R.S Subramanian, Senior VP and Managing Director, DHL Express India. Lifesciences which contributes 10 per cent of group revenue is projected to reach double-digit growth within five years.

Emphasising the importance of Life sciences and Healthcare, Subramanian said, “Life sciences has been growing, with new tangents emerging, such as cell research, biopharma, and clinical trials. These developments will demand specialised handling, and a supply chain uniquely designed for manufacturing, developing, and delivering these products to stakeholders. The sector is positioned for further change and expansion, and DHLE is well-positioned to support this growth.”

Along with Life sciences and Healthcare, Energy and geographic tailwinds have become two areas of focus for DHLE, he noted.

The burgeoning demand for clean energy necessitates a dedicated supply chain to support battery swapping, storage, transportation, and disposal. “Handling and disposing of sensitive chemicals will require stringent protocols, making supply chain management a crucial area for future development,” he explained. Having already collaborated with players in this space, DHL Express expects the energy segment to contribute 14 percent globally.

Moreover, the realignment of the manufacturing supply chain from China, as part of derisking, to other countries, including India, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia, among others, is growing, prompting DHL Express to expand its focus. “Manufacturing and exports are growing, and in the coming years, we want to be at the forefront of this, which will be a major driver for DHL Express,” he said.

The subsidiary announced its plans to invest 200 million euros in India over the next 5 years earlier this year. Along with life sciences and healthcare, sectors such as energy, e-commerce, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) account for a major share of the business. The sectors driving growth for DHL Express include engineering and manufacturing, technology, automobiles, fashion wear, aviation and defense, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and SMEs.

