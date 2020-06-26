DHL Express temporarily halts import shipments from China, Hong Kong, Macau

Since Tuesday, stakeholders in India’s export-import (EXIM) logistics chain have been grappling with an “internal, oral instruction” from the Customs to all custodians of cargo, including port terminals, container freight stations (CFS) and airports to hold all containers that have originated from China until they are re-examined and cleared by the Customs.

“DHL Express India confirms it is temporarily suspending pick up of import shipments from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau due to recent delays in Customs clearance of shipments into India. We are in close contact with our customers to keep them abreast of the developments,” a statement from DHL Express said.

DHL Express India Pvt Ltd, the Indian airfreight unit of German logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL, said it was ‘temporarily suspending’ import shipments from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau due to recent delays in Customs clearance of shipments into the country.

