Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited announced today it has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Independent Engineer Services on the Aligarh-Palwal Highway project. The contract, valued at ₹4.74 crore excluding GST, involves supervising the 4-laning of NH-334D across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The project is split into two packages: Package-I covering 46.39 km in Uttar Pradesh, including Khair and Jattari Bypass, and Package-II spanning 22.72 km from Kurana to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Dhruv Consultancy is partnering with Global Infra Solutions and Civisor Ingenieria and Infra Services Pvt Ltd for this 48-month contract.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode as part of the National Highways (O) scheme. Managing Director Tanvi T Auti expressed commitment to upholding high standards in project execution and contributing to India’s infrastructure development.

Dhruv Consultancy is required to furnish a Performance Bank Guarantee within 15 days and complete the contract agreement as per the RFP document. The company views this project as an opportunity to enhance road connectivity and support regional development.