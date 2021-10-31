Digitising air travel for optimal experience

Over the last decade, we have seen a lot of effort in providing digital access to people across the world. At home, in India, we have seen concerted effort by both the government and private players to help people understand and use digitalisation. The aviation industry faced the biggest disruption during the pandemic. However, the stakeholders across the aviation industry have been making efforts to join hands and provide a safe experience to passengers and win their trust with the help of digital technology.

Enhancing experiences

With domestic and international travel resuming pace, the focus is on optimising traveller experience without compromising on safety. Implementation of new technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and biometrics is more important than ever to provide the airports’ ecosystem with novel ways of increasing operational efficiency, expanding capacity and modernising infrastructure. This is also important to protect the health and safety of passengers and enhance overall travel experience.

The role of automation in reducing queues and touchpoints at airports is an important focus area for the industry. Using smart solutions and decision support systems that help in enhancing and controlling passenger flows from the time the passenger leaves home to the departure/arrival gate, gains utmost significance. Our company understands the major difference technology can bring in airport operations and modernisation and in enhancing passenger experience and capacity with existing infrastructure. It has addressed new age threats like Covid via thermal sensors and biometrics by reducing manual interventions and touchpoints. Technologies like FlyToGate or DigiYatra also reduce boarding time and help better cope with health restrictions by managing passenger flow and social distancing efficiently. The ultimate aim is to provide passengers with a safe travelling experience by dispersing crowds and anticipating disruptions like flight delays and cancellations.

Adoption of advanced technologies and partnerships among stakeholders remains key in delivering passengers with safer and smarter airport journeys. This is the only way forward for restoring trust in travel and aviation. Technologies that offer security solutions and simplify passenger experience, while also guaranteeing protection of personal data and transparency will prove to be pivotal.

The author is VP and Country Director — India, Thales.