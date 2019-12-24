Dilip Buildcon bags ₹1,362-cr road project in Uttar Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it had bagged a ₹1,362.06 crore road project in Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it had executed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement on December 20, 2019 with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the said project.

The project entails the development of Bundelkhand Expressway (package-VI) from Bakhariya to Kudrail in Uttar Pradesh.

The completion period of the project has a length of 45.28 km in three years, the filing added.

The shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd were trading at ₹396.25, down 0.94 per cent on the BSE in morning trade.