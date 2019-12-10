Logistics

Dilip Buildcon lowest bidder for ₹826-cr Delhi Metro project

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

Dilip Buildcon Ltd has been declared the lower bidder by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for ₹825.62-crore project.

“Dilip Buildcon Ltd through JV has been declared L-1 bidder for the project ‘part design and construction of elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding lines, viaduct for connection to Mukundpur depot and four elevated stations, Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS and partly integrated and partly independent flyover of PWD between Azadpur and Derawal Nagar on G T Road by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The completion period of the 7.4-km work is 30 months, the filing said.

Published on December 10, 2019
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
