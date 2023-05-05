Chennai, May 5 A direct cargo service between VO Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin and Mali in Maldives was flagged off on Friday by Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

During its maiden journey, the vessel MSS Galena, with a capacity to carry 421 twenty foot equivalent units and provision to carry bulk cargo, carried 270 containers. The vessel will reach Male on Sunday, says a release..

BK Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director, Shipping Corporation of India, said its shipping service will run thrice a month. It will provide a cost effective, direct and alternate means of transportation of goods between India and Maldives.

According to TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VOC Port Authority, India is the third largest business partner of Maldives. With the induction of this vessel, direct and dependable transport link will further the international trade and business between the two countries.

