Domestic air passenger traffic shows five-fold increase in May 2022

New Delhi, June 22 Domestic air passenger traffic has witnessed a strong recovery with nearly 1.20 crore people taking to the skies in May, a volume growth of nearly 500 per cent year-on-year, as per data released by aviation regulator, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Domestic air passenger traffic in May 2021 was around 21.15 lakh.

On a month-on-month basis, numbers were up around 10 per cent. Domestic airlines flew 1.10 crore people in April.

Last month, IndiGo – the country’s largest air carrier – transported around 70 lakh people with a 57.9 per cent market share, followed by GoFirst with 12.76 lakh passengers, accounting for 10.8 per cent of domestic traffic.

The three Tata Group airlines, which include full-service carriers, Air India and Vistara, and no-frills carrier AirAsia India, carried 8.23 lakh, 9.83 lakh and 6.86 lakh passengers, respectively, in the previous month. Its market shares stood at 6.86 per cent, 8.1 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively.

Indigo, Air India and Vistara lost market share on a month-on-month basis (between April and May).

SpiceJet, with a market share of 9.5 per cent, carried 11.52 lakh passengers last month, the report said. The airline also had the highest passenger load factor of 89.1 per cent. This was followed by GoFirst and Vistara at 86.5 per cent and 84.8 per cent, respectively.

Air Asia India had the best on-time performance record.