Domestic air traffic crossed the five-lakh mark for the first time ever on Sunday, driven by low fares, the long-weekend travel effect, and weddings.

On Sunday, domestic airlines flew 5,05,412 passengers in 3173 flights, with seat occupancies exceeding 90 per cent.

While airlines saw subdued demand during Diwali, forcing them to slash fares, there has been a significant pickup in the subsequent days, with daily traffic hovering above 4.9 lakh.

“The exceptionally strong wedding season, combined with lower advance fares available a few weeks ago for November travel, has significantly boosted air passenger demand,” said Aloke Bajpai, group chief executive officer of ixigo.

An industry executive said that, along with the long weekend effect, airlines are also seeing citizens return home from their Diwali breaks.

The increase in the number of flights also helped in passenger growth. Currently, domestic carriers are operating around 3,150–3,180 flights daily, which is about 150–180 flights more compared to last November, the executive added.

