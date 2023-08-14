Domestic air traffic dropped 3 per cent on a sequential basis to 12.1 million in July due to seasonality, Directorate General of Civil Aviation data shows.

In June, domestic airlines carried 12.4 million passengers.

While there was no drop in capacity, overall passenger numbers were lower compared with June due to a reduction in occupancy. Average load factors of top airlines fell to 85 per cent in July as against 91 per cent in June. SpiceJet also saw its passenger loads slip below 90 per cent for the first time after several quarters.

Market share

IndiGo continued to gain market share and it ended July with 63.4 per cent share of domestic passengers. Akasa Air, the youngest no frills airline, also registered growth. Its market share grew to 5.2 per cent in July from 4.9 per cent in June. Tata group airlines Air India and Vistara saw gains while AirAsia India saw a reduction in its market share.

SpiceJet’s market share fell further to 4.2 per cent from 4.4 per cent in June.

“ In July, domestic airlines operated around 2,797 flights daily. While the number of operated flights was more or less same in June, average daily passengers declined by over 23,000 in July,” said Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation blog Network Thoughts.

