Logistics

Domestic air traffic grew more than 20% in Jan-Sept

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 19, 2021

In September alone, the airlines carried 79% more passengers than the same month last year

Over 5.31 crore people travelled on domestic airlines in the first nine months of calendar 2021, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. This is over 20 per cent higher than the number of air travellers during the corresponding period of last year.

For the month of September alone, the number was 70.66 lakh which is nearly 79 per cent higher than last September and over 5 per more than this August. While IndiGo carried 39.69 lakh passengers in September, with a 56.2 per cent share of the domestic market, SpiceJet flew 6.02 lakh passengers, accounting for a 8.5 per cent share, according to the data shared by DGCA.

Air India, Go First (previously known as GoAir), Vistara and AirAsia India carried 8.53 lakh, 5.8 lakh, 6.12 lakh and 4.13 lakh passengers, respectively, during the month.

The occupancy rate for the six major airlines in September was between 63.7 per cent and 78.8 per cent. The occupancy rate for SpiceJet was 78.8 per cent. The occupancy rates for IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 73.6 per cent, 72.4 per cent, 74.1 per cent, 63.7 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively..

Pandemic-hit

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the pandemic. India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The DGCA data showed that IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 95.5 per cent at four metro airports – Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. AirAsia India and Go First were at the second and third positions with 95.1 per cent and 94.4 per cent on-time performance, respectively.

All airlines opted for cost-reducing measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and layoffs to tide over the Coronavirus-induced crisis.

Published on October 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

airlines and aviation
coronavirus
Covid-19
Airport
Airports
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like