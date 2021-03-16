Domestic airfares up 10-20% as ‘vaxication’ picks up

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Airfares are up 10-20 per cent with Covid-19 vaccination boosting customer confidence and return of some business travel. Data from ixigo show that airfares between Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have increased compared to last year.
For example, a Bengaluru-New Delhi return ticket, that cost ₹8,605 in February last year, is now priced at ₹9,264. Similarly, the Bengaluru-Mumbai return fare is up to ₹8,023 from ₹5,954. Market players say that going by the booking trends for the upcoming summer, domestic air travel seems to be on the road to recovery.
“Demand and search queries for air travel are slowly increasing month-on-month, and domestic travel is on the road to a strong recovery. Domestic leisure travel is bouncing back and we are already at 70 per cent levels in terms of our monthly active users,” Rajnish Kumar, CTO & Co-founder, ixigo, told BusinessLine.
This comes even as the Ministry of Civil Aviation permitted airlines to increasethe seating capacity to 80 per cent effective from December 2020 from 45 per cent in June 2020. Further, in February, the Ministry increased the lower band of fares on all sectors by 10 per cent and the upper band by 30 per cent giving airlines more flexibility in setting fares.
“We are seeing a new trend of ‘vaxications’ picking up with travellers in the age group of 45-65 eager to travel post getting vaccinated. Enquiries for international travel are also picking up for destinations like Seychelles for bookings April onwards,” said Aloke Bajpai, CEO & Co-founder, ixigo
According to Rajiv Subramanian, Vice-President and Head- India Business, ClearTrip, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai sectors have emerged the top routes and also the main drivers of fares. “Goa has been the preferred destination over the last few months, which is reflected in the fares,” he added.
But analysts say that it is still early to say if the increase in fares is an indication of a revival in the aviation sector. “The average fare has gone up due to the revision of the government mandated price floors. The government had also mandated that 40 per cent of the tickets be sold at the mean fare level, which created an artificial surge in average price in spite of the declining load factor and reduced capacity levels. The sustainability of these yields will be certain only when the government-mandated fare level policy ends,” said Koushik Jagathalaprathaban, Partner at consultancy AT-TV.
The international sector still remains depressed. Data from Ixigo show that international airfares are down by at least ₹4,000. “On the international front, we are still at 40 per cent of pre-Covid range in terms of bookings due to current country restrictions. Widespread and effective distribution of the vaccines will be critical to get the international travel numbers back to normal,” said ixigo’s Kumar.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...