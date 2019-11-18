Domestic airlines fly 4% more passengers in October

Domestic airlines flew 1.23 crore passengers in October this year registering a 4 per cent growth over 1.18 crore passengers flown in October 2018.

The latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that IndiGo carried 58.42 lakh of the 1.18 crore passengers flown in October this year followed by SpiceJet (20.05 lakh) and Air India (15.47 lakh).

GoAir carried 13.78 lakh passengers while AirAsia flew 8.03 lakh passengers while Vistara carried 6.69 lakh passengers. SpiceJet, however, bagged the number one position when it came to passenger load factor registering a PLF of 90 per cent followed by IndiGo (85.1 per cent), GoAir (83.1 per cent), AirAsia (83 per cent), Vistara (77.9 per cent) and Air India (76 per cent). Passenger load factor shows how many of the total seats on offer by each airline are getting filled.

GoAir reported the best on-time performance (OTP) at 79.9 per cent followed by IndiGo and Air Asia both of which were at 79.4 per cent while Vistara was at 76.4 per cent, SpiceJet (66.5 per cent) and Air India (54.3 per cent) at the four metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The industry paid over ₹2.70 crore to over 2.4 lakh passengers affected by cancellations, delays and those who were denied boarding in October this year. This includes paying over ₹1.53 crore for providing facilities to over 2 lakh passengers who were affected by delays. In addition, the industry also paid over ₹68 lakh to the over 25,000 flyers affected by cancellations.