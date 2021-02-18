Domestic airlines report 40% dip in passenger traffic in Jan

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The domestic airlines flew 77.34 lakh passengers in January this year, a decline of 39.50 per cent over 1.27 crore passengers carried during the same period previously.
The latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that IndiGo carried 42.03 lakh of the 77.34 lakh passengers flown in January this year, followed by SpiceJet (9.92 lakh) and Air India (7.97 lakh).
GoAir flew 6.34 lakh, AirAsia (5.32 lakh) and Vistara (5.14 lakh).
But when it comes to Passenger Load Factor (PLF) SpiceJet, at 76.6 per cent, came on top followed by Vistara (70 per cent), IndiGo (69.3 per cent), Air India (66.2 per cent), and GoAir (64.9 per cent). PLF refers to how many seats have been filled by the airline.
Demand for domestic air travel picking up: Rémi Maillard
IndiGo reported the best ‘On Time Performance’ among all domestic airlines at 93.7 per cent, followed by Vistara (85.8 per cent), AirAsia (85.1 per cent), Air India (82.7 per cent), SpiceJet (76.9 per cent) and GoAir (72.8 per cent).
