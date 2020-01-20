Domestic airlines see 3.74 per cent growth in passengers

Domestic airlines flew 1.30 crore passengers in December 2019, a growth of 3.74 per cent over the 1.26 crore passengers flown during the same period in the previous year, the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows.

IndiGo retained the top spot, having flown 61.88 lakh passengers of the 1.30 crore passengers flown by the domestic airlines in December 2020. SpiceJet ranked number 2 for carrying 21.44 lakh passengers while Air India flew 15.49 lakh passengers, taking the third spot followed by GoAir (13.32 lakh passengers). AirAsia carried 9.11 lakh passengers in December while Vistara flew 7,92 lakh passengers.

With regards to the Passenger Load Factor, SpiceJet retained the top spot reporting a PLF of 92.7 per cent followed by IndiGo 90.1 per cent followed by GoAir (89.7 per cent) while AirAsia reported a PLF of 84.3 per cent and Vistara (81.1 per cent)

PLF shows how many of the total seats on offer by each airline are getting filled.

IndiGo reported the best on-time performance (OTP) at 70.6 per cent followed by Vistara (67.9) while AirAsia was at 67 per cent, GoAir (64.7 per cent), SpiceJet (59.4 per cent) and Air India (48 per cent) at the four metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

OTP is a good indicator of whether an airline is operating its flights on time. OTP is determined by recording the time of chocks off, in case of departure and chocks on in case of arrival. If the actual departure or arrival time is up to 15 minutes of the scheduled time the flight is considered on time. OTP is calculated at the four metro airports as they have incorporated the technology to capture the data to calculate OTP.