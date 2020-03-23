Domestic airlines to cease operations from March 24 midnight

India will cease domestic operations of flights from midnight 24 March, 2020. A WhatsApp from Press Information Bureau states, “The operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations with effective from the mid night that is 23.59 hours IST on 24/3/2020.”

It adds that airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020. The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo carrying flights, it adds.

There is no clarity as yet on for how long the ban on domestic flying will be in force.