Logistics

Domestic airlines to cease operations from March 24 midnight

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 23, 2020

Representative image   -  NS

India will cease domestic operations of flights from midnight 24 March, 2020. A WhatsApp from Press Information Bureau states, “The operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations with effective from the mid night that is 23.59 hours IST on 24/3/2020.”

It adds that airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020. The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo carrying flights, it adds.

There is no clarity as yet on for how long the ban on domestic flying will be in force.

Published on March 23, 2020
coronavirus
civil aviation
airlines and aviation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
GHIAL, DIAL, BIAL’s proposed bank facilities on Rating Watch Negative