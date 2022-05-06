Domestic arrivals double at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The number of domestic passengers passing through Thiruvananthapuram Airport has doubled in last six months to 1.31 lakh in April 2022, from 60,145 in October last year. The international passengers’ number, too, has increased to 1.3 lakh in April The month-wise breakdown of domestic numbers handled by the Adani Group-controlled airport is: November 2021-84,048; December-1,04,771; January 2022- 67,019; February-54,096; March-97,633; and April-1,31,274.

Bengaluru most connected

Among airlines operating from here are Indigo, Air India, Spice Jet, and Vistara Airlines to destinations, including Kochi, Kannur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Durgapur and New Delhi, a spokesman for the airport said. Bengaluru is the busiest destination with 35 weekly services. It is followed by Chennai (22 services weekly); Delhi (20); and Mumbai (15), among other major destinations. Indigo tops the table with 98 services a week.

The number of international passengers increased to 1.3 lakh in April after lifting of travel restrictions and an increase in the number of flights. The airport had handled 1.2 lakh passengers in March.

International passengers

The month-wise breakdown - May last (2021) is-21,356; June-21,899; July-29,592; August-59,429; September-85,919; October-1,02,931; November-1,11,295; December-1,32,165; January 2022-1,09,441; and February-93,180. The leading operators are: Air India Express, Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Etihad, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Salam Air, Fly Dubai, Indigo, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Maldivian Airways, Scoot, and Sri Lankan Airlines. Air India Express tops the table with 24 services a week.