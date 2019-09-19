Domestic carriers carry 3.87% more passengers in August

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Indian domestic carriers flew 3.87 per cent more passengers at 1.17 crore in August this year as compared to the 1.13 crore flown during the same period previously.
IndiGo carried 55.41 lakh of the 1.17 crore passengers flown by the domestic industry followed by SpiceJet at 18.34 lakh and Air India (15.15 lakh). Go Air carried 13.91 lakh while Air Asia flew 7.63 lakh and Vistara (6.84 lakh)
SpiceJet, reported the highest Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of 92.4 per cent among the domestic airlines in August followed by AirAsia (87.8 per cent), GoAir (87.5 per cent), IndiGo (84.3 per cent) and Vistara (81.8 per cent). Passenger load factor shows how many of the total seats on offer by each airline are getting filled.
GoAir reported the best on-time performance (OTP) at 85.1 per cent followed by AirAsia (82.7 per cent), IndiGo (80.3per cent), Vistara (78.4 per cent), SpiceJet (70.8 per cent) and Air India (59.8 per cent) at the four metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
The industry paid over ₹2.72 crore to close to 2 lakh passengers affected by cancellations, delays and those who were denied boarding in August this year. This includes paying over ₹1.52 crore for providing facilities to over 2 lakh passengers who were affected by delays. Besides, the industry also paid over ₹55 lakhs for the over 26,000 affected by cancellations.
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports