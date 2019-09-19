Domestic carriers carry 3.87% more passengers in August

Indian domestic carriers flew 3.87 per cent more passengers at 1.17 crore in August this year as compared to the 1.13 crore flown during the same period previously.

IndiGo carried 55.41 lakh of the 1.17 crore passengers flown by the domestic industry followed by SpiceJet at 18.34 lakh and Air India (15.15 lakh). Go Air carried 13.91 lakh while Air Asia flew 7.63 lakh and Vistara (6.84 lakh)

SpiceJet, reported the highest Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of 92.4 per cent among the domestic airlines in August followed by AirAsia (87.8 per cent), GoAir (87.5 per cent), IndiGo (84.3 per cent) and Vistara (81.8 per cent). Passenger load factor shows how many of the total seats on offer by each airline are getting filled.

GoAir reported the best on-time performance (OTP) at 85.1 per cent followed by AirAsia (82.7 per cent), IndiGo (80.3per cent), Vistara (78.4 per cent), SpiceJet (70.8 per cent) and Air India (59.8 per cent) at the four metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The industry paid over ₹2.72 crore to close to 2 lakh passengers affected by cancellations, delays and those who were denied boarding in August this year. This includes paying over ₹1.52 crore for providing facilities to over 2 lakh passengers who were affected by delays. Besides, the industry also paid over ₹55 lakhs for the over 26,000 affected by cancellations.