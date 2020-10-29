Domestic fare cap extended for three months: Hardeep Puri

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Domestic air fares will remain capped at the upper and lower levels for another three months, Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said on Thursday.
“We have progressed… but I think we need a little more cushion. Even though we are extending it by three months, if by the end of the year we find an appreciable improvement in the situation and we are reaching pre-Covid levels, I would have absolutely no hesitation if our colleagues do not want us to utilise price ban for the full three-month period,” Puri said, announcing the extension of the domestic fare cap.
Domestic airfares were capped at the higher and lower level when flying restarted on May 25. The decision to cap domestic air fares was taken to ensure that “fares do not go out of control and are reasonable for the airlines also,” Pradeep Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation, had said then.
Announcing the fare cap in May, Puri had said that on the Delhi-Mumbai route, the minimum fare will be ₹3,500 and the maximum ₹10,000. The actual cost of the one-way ticket will be slightly higher as the passenger will have to bear the cost of User Development Fund, the Security fee and GST.
In May, Kharola had said that while the upper and lower level for a one-way flight ticket has been stipulated, the government has also stated that at least 40 per cent of the seats have to be sold at a fare that is less than the mid-way point of band, which is approximately ₹6,700 or below in case of a one-way Delhi-Mumbai flight ticket.
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...