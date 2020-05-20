Logistics

Domestic passenger flights to resume from May 25, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Updated on May 20, 2020 Published on May 20, 2020

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Wednesday, said that domestic scheduled commercial passenger flights will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25, two months after the services were shut due to coronavirus.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the Modi government imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,” Puri said on Twitter.

“SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” he added.

