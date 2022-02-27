Domestic travel bookings pick up ahead of summer holidays

After facing massive disruption due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the travel and hospitality industry are seeing an uptake in bookings ahead of the summer holiday season. Online Travel Agency (OTA) EaseMyTrip has witnessed a 30 per cent jump in travel bookings on a month-on-month basis, while current flight booking trends on Goibibo indicates that holiday destinations including Ladakh, Kashmir, Goa, Kochi, and Dehradun are seeing a 100 per cent recovery in bookings for the summer season.

Even travel agencies like Thomas Cook India are witnessing a 4 times surge in demand hereas SOTC is experiencing a noteworthy 2x growth in demand week-on-week since Feb 1, 2022.

Trends from hotels and resorts too are mimicking the upswing trends from travel agencies. Although Mahindra Holidays saw a marginal dip in Jan 2022 occupancy, it is hopeful of closing Q4FY22 on a strong note as February and March have always been good months for them. “With the reduction in COVID cases and easing of restrictions along with a visible, robust demand due to the upcoming summer season, we are extremely optimistic about the recovery of the sector,” said Miguel Munoz, Chief Resorts Officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited.

Sterling Holidays and Resorts’ Vikram Lalvani – Chief Operating Officer - Resort Operations, Customer Experience Management too is confident that its bookings will exceed the 2019 revenues as there is a pent-up demand for travel.

Even multi-brand hotel chain Accor has seen a hike in occupancies. In fact, Puneet Dhawan, Senior VP – Operations, Accor India & South Asia said it has observed a decrease in the booking window as last-minute bookings and spontaneous plans pickup.

According to Goibibo and Thomas Cook India, the bookings are coming for popular tourists hotspots including Srinagar, Goa, Dehradun, Kochi, and Leh. Whereas Mahindra Holidays and Resorts is seeing bookings from Alibaug, Netrang, Gir, and Naldehra.

Lalvani of Sterling said that the ‘drive to destinations’ will continue to remain the first choice for travelers, there will also be early bookings for long haul holidays covering multiple destinations within a region; like Munnar - Alleppey – Thekkady, Thiruvanamalai - Madurai – Kodaikanal, Nainital - Corbett, Mussoorie - Rishikesh, Darjeeling – Gangtok etc.

Post Covid, international travel has dipped drastically. However, some short-haul international destinations like Dubai and Maldives continue to be the top of the list for international travel. These were amongst the first countries that opened its borders to double vaccinated Indians. EaseMyTrip’s co-founder said that with Austrilia too easing up norms, it is a good sign for leisure travel.

Recent trends indicate that international travel to and from India is likely to open up soon. Rajeev Kale - President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited said demand is being seen for international destinations such as Switzerland, France, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Egypt, Mauritius, Nepal, Dubai-Abu Dhabi for the last month of Expo 2020, and recently Australia welcoming back tourists. However, in light of the invasion of Russia in Ukraine and the geopolitical crisis globally, it is likely to hamper international travel.