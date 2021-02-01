‘Doubling ship-recycling capacities by 2024 is just a work half-done’

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The target of doubling ship recycling capacities at Alang by 2024 is just a work half-done. For the other half, it will require a trauma healthcare centre, medical waste disposal mechanism and conducive support from the financial institutions, ship recycling players informed after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcements on Monday.
India has enacted Recycling of Ships Act, 2019 and acceded to the Hong Kong International Convention.
"Around 90 ship recycling yards at Alang in Gujarat have already achieved HKC-compliant certificates. Efforts will be made to bring more ships to India from Europe and Japan. Recycling capacity of around 4.5 Million Light Displacement Tonne (LDT) will be doubled by 2024. This is expected to generate an additional 1.5 lakh jobs for our youth," the Finance Minister said.
But the industry has expressed its on-ground challenges to achieve this target. Speaking to BusinessLine, Mukeshbhai Patel, Chairman of the largest Indian ship-recycler Shree Ram Group informed that a committee from the European Union had conducted a site inspection and found some gaps in the medical waste disposal and trauma care facilities.
The inspection had revealed the lack of adequate hospital/trauma care facilities and medical waste disposal mechanisms in the Alang area.
"Besides ensuring that these facilities come up at Alang, the Centre must also direct the banks to make it conducive for the players. Banks already have 100 per cent security because the ship itself is mortgaged. But currently, shipbreakers are facing a lot of difficulties in securing bank finance. They ask for heavy collaterals, with increased charges for issuing a letter of credit. For us to stay competitive in the international market, we should get comfortable access to finance," said Patel.
Also, there is a demand to revive and reintroduce the amalgamation scheme to enhance the plots’ size. "Earlier there was a policy to allow the amalgamation of two plots into a big one. But that was scrapped some time ago. Now to achieve the target of doubling the capacity that policy needs to be reintroduced," he added.
Located at Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district on the Arabian Sea coast, Alang had beached 196 ships during the calendar year 2020 for dismantling, which was higher than 186 in 2019.
Currently, the iconic world's longest-serving aircraft carrier, INS Viraat is being cut and recycled at Alang.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...