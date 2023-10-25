International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), operated by DP World at Cochin has announced the arrival of four new electric RTG (Rubber Tyred Gantry) cranes at its terminal. The cranes arrived on the vessel m.v. Pietersgracht, which was berthed at the terminal.

This development is in line with ICTT’s commitment to fulfil its expansion and sustainability plans in achieving its medium-term objective to be the most preferred gateway for South India and a leading transhipment terminal for India. The introduction of the E-RTGS at ICTT also aligns with DP World’s overall sustainability target of achieving 28 per cent CO2 reduction by 2030.

Important milestone

The arrival of these four new electric RTG cranes along with the expected arrival of 2 state of the art STS (Ship-to-Shore) Mega Max cranes in December would be an important milestone for DP World Cochin, in its capacity enhancement as well as sustainability objectives.

Praveen Thomas Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin said, “The introduction of the four new e- RTGs and the on-going electrification of 100 per cent of the existing fleet of RTGs will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of goods transiting through ICTT thereby giving customers another competitive edge on the sustainability front. We have launched multiple new service lines this year and the on-boarding of our new E-RTG cranes will help us achieve quicker turnarounds for the trade.”

ICTT has direct service lines to more than 12 ports on both coasts of India, in addition to serving multiple international ports. These include current direct connectivity to the Middle East, Far East, Europe and the Mediterranean making it one of the best-connected terminals in the south and east of India with more than 50 per cent of the cargo moving on direct/mainline services. The terminal’s transhipment volumes have witnessed steady growth and as of September 2023, contribute to about 17 per cent of its total volume, establishing itself as the largest transhipment terminal in the south and east of India.