DP World Cochin handles 50,000 TEUs in lockdown period

The International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Kochi has handled over 50,000 TEUs along with 53 vessels during the 50 days of lockdown period.
As a provider of essential services, ICTT is operational 24x7 and has taken every step to ensure that the lockdown has minimum impact on trade. The terminal is playing a key role to ensure constant flow of essential goods such as rice, wheat, pulses, fruits, medical equipment and other cargo.
To enable trade in current times when there are challenges around road transportation, DP World Cochin is using alternative modes of transport for evacuating cargo from the port. In the lockdown period, the terminal has handled 19 rakes and the rail volume has seen an impressive four-fold increase.
DP World continues to thrive on initiatives that add value to the supply chain by engaging with customers and stakeholders. This includes successful implementation of Bharat Trade, a digital portal which enables smooth paperless transaction and offers a single window to customers and ensures digital exchange of data on real-time basis. During the lockdown period, the platform saw an increase in number of users and assisted the trade in facilitating swift online transactions.
According to Praveen Joseph, CEO, the Cochin terminal has continued to operate throughout the lockdown period keeping the productivity in line with global standards of 30 plus moves per hour. “We have taken every possible step to support our customers and maintain the best possible level of operations, while following strict health and safety guidelines, with the support of Cochin Port Trust, the Ernakulam District & Kerala State Administrations, the Police Department and other stakeholders in the trade.”
