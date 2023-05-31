DP World, the Dubai-based multinational logistics company, has launched a new weekly service — PIC2 — from its International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) in Cochin.

With a 2,407 TEUs capacity vessel, the new service by Unifeeder Group will connect the East Coast to Cochin and, ultimately, West Asia.

It will provide connectivity between Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Tuticorin, Kandla, Karachi, and Jebel Ali. With this, DP World Cochin now provides four direct sailing weekly services for the West Asian region.

Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin, said, “With enviable multimodal connectivity and the introduction of the fourth direct service to West Asia, DP World Cochin positions itself as a gateway for seamless transportation, revolutionising the way goods are transported, and fostering greater trade efficiency. With an impressive vessel capacity of 2,407 TEUs, the company leverages this robust infrastructure to enhance efficiency, reduce transit times, and enable businesses to access global markets with unprecedented ease. The company is making significant strides towards shaping the future of trade and logistics in India and beyond.”

The port terminal has improved its ability to handle post-panamax ships as of February. Since opening in 2011, the 605-metre-long terminal has handled 6 million TEUs.

