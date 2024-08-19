The International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) operated by DP World Cochin at Vallarpadam has achieved a record performance by handling over 72,000 TEUs for three consecutive months.

A press release issued here said that the terminal handled 73,636 TEUs in July 2024, delivering 25 per cent volume growth from May–July period of FY25. This strong performance comes on the back of a robust June 2024 volume of 79,044 TEUs, the release said.

In the current calendar year alone, ICTT has facilitated about 40 additional vessel calls to support growth of trade in the region during which the terminal has handled ULCV (Ultra Large Container Vessels) such as MSC Aurora, MSC Darlene, and MSC Mariagrazia, all of which are over 365 m in length.

The terminal also recorded the highest growth at 22 per cent in the Apr-July period of FY25. It has consistently recorded higher volumes this FY, with the highest at 79,044 TEUs in June 2024.

In FY24, DP World Cochin achieved its highest-ever combined volume of 754,237 TEUs.

Praveen Thomas Joseph, CEO, DP World Ports and Terminals, Cochinsaid, “In Q12024, we introduced new STS cranes, e-RTGs, and expanded yard space, boosting our total capacity to approximately 1.4 million TEUs per annum.”

ICTT provides mother vessel connectivity to the Far East, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Europe/Mediterranean, and Singapore. This allows 50 per cent of the cargo to connect directly on mother vessels, avoiding congested hubs. It also offers regular connectivity to multiple transshipment hubs like Singapore, Port Klang, Colombo, Jebel Ali and Mundra.

To support EXIM trade from the State, the company opened its 75,000 sq ft state-of-the-art Cochin Economic Zone that is co-located with a container terminal to enable seamless trade. This newly launched economic zone is Kerala’s first free trade warehousing zone (FTWZ) and India’s first economic zone within a major port, the press release said.

