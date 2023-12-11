In its efforts to expand connectivity to South East Asia and West Asia, the container terminal operator DP World in Kochi in Kochi has introduced a new weekly mainline service SIG, which is operated by One Line.

DP World, Kochi flagged off the new service by welcoming the first vessel M.V. Safeen Prism. It covers a port rotation between Singapore – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Dammam – Jebel Ali – Kochi– Colombo – Singapore.

Four vessels deployed

The new weekly service has four vessels deployed with a capacity of 2800 TEUs providing direct connectivity between West Asia and South-East Asia. The service will further provide Kochi and its hinterland with access to destinations in the Far East, South-East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, United States West Coast, Canada and vice-versa.

Ravinder Johal, COO Ports & Terminals, DP World Subcontinent and MENA region, said, “The launch of our SIG service marks a significant milestone in our on-going efforts to strengthen India’s connectivity to global trade. A pioneering initiative, SIG highlights our commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiencies, building direct trade routes, and supporting economic growth. With this service, Exim businesses will be able to explore newer markets across South-East Asia and the Middle East.”

The launch of SIG will help enhance DP World Kochi position as a preferred gateway to south of India as it offers greater connectivity to ports in Europe, the Mediterranean, China, South-East Asia, and West Asia. Currently, nearly 50 per cent of both export and import cargo is directly connected from DP World Kochi terminal, resulting in faster transit times, seamless connectivity, and better cost efficiencies for customers.

Also read Check out how DP World uses cricket to reach out to the society