DP World Kochi terminal posts 59% growth in container handling in May

During the lockdown period, the company has been successful in implementing 100 per cent usage of electronic document transfer for coastal import-laden containers. This has been facilitated by Bharat Trade, a digital portal which enables smooth paperless transaction and offers a single-window to customers and other stakeholders, as well as ensures the digital exchange of data on a real-time basis at the terminal. It assisted trade to virtually manage the delivery of cargo from the safety of homes in a cost-effective manner, said Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Kochi.

This growth is attributed to the terminal’s persistent efforts in maintaining the flow of goods, enabling smart solutions, and delivering world-class productivity. The terminal has continued to operate throughout the lockdown period keeping productivity at par with global standards of 32-plus moves per hour. The terminal’s in-house developed Terminal Operating System – Zodiac, and RFID-based Automated Gate Management System enabled it to keep the truck turnaround time to as low as 27 minutes, which is one of the best among the Indian ports.

The DP World Kochi terminal handled 1,500 TEUs of rail volume as well in May. It delivered an impressive five-fold increase in monthly rail volume in May vis-à-vis the pre-lockdown monthly rail volume of slightly less than 300 TEUs.

DP World-operated International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Kochi handled over 42,000 TEUs along with 35 vessels in May. The terminal recorded an impressive growth of 59 per cent growth in April, which is the highest among South Indian ports.

