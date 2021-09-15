Dredging Corp opens ‘Soil Lab’ to assess quality of dredged material

Mumbai-listed Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) has opened a modern ‘Soil Lab’ to help assess the quality of dredged material at project sites, the Visakhapatnam-based company said in a statement.

The ‘Soil Lab’ is a step in the direction of Maritime India Vision 2030 and aims to turn waste into wealth by recycling dredged material for reuse, which was hitherto dumped at sea.

The ‘Soil Lab’ was inaugurated on Wednesday by Captain S Divakar, Chief General Manager, DCI in the presence of G Y V Victor, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.