Logistics

Dredging Corp opens ‘Soil Lab’ to assess quality of dredged material

Ourt Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 15, 2021

Mumbai-listed Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) has opened a modern ‘Soil Lab’ to help assess the quality of dredged material at project sites, the Visakhapatnam-based company said in a statement.

The ‘Soil Lab’ is a step in the direction of Maritime India Vision 2030 and aims to turn waste into wealth by recycling dredged material for reuse, which was hitherto dumped at sea.

The ‘Soil Lab’ was inaugurated on Wednesday by Captain S Divakar, Chief General Manager, DCI in the presence of G Y V Victor, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Published on September 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like