Dredging Corporation inks pact with Gujarat Fisheries Department

The state-owned Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) and the Fisheries Department of Gujarat signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to work together for the maintenance and development of fishing harbours, reservoirs, ponds and other water bodies in Gujarat through dredging and other marine activities.

Under the MoU, DCI will act as a nodal, single point contact agency for holistic and turnkey solutions for civil maritime, dredging and other works, including carrying out dredging and reclamation projects, conducting surveys and soil studies, preparation of detailed project reports and consultancy services for the harbours/ water bodies of the state government’s Fisheries Department, DCI said in a statement.

The Gujarat government’s Director of Fisheries is the agency for the development of the fisheries sector, both marine and inland, for the socio-economic development of the state’s fishermen.

Gujarat contributes about 20 per cent of India’s marine production. Besides, there are various inland fisheries opportunities in Gujarat, which has six major fishing harbors, more than 100 fish landing centres with more development projects under planning.