Driving into 2022, road sector set for ‘better’ days

Weathering the pandemic-induced twists and turns, the road sector will see more stretches of national highways, completion as well as awarding of multiple projects, and fund raises in 2022.

Connectivity with remote and tough terrains, decongesting major points in the road network, an integrated multi-modal national network of transportation and logistics, and steering ahead with the ambitious voluntary vehicle scrappage policy are also on the 2022 radar.

“Next calendar year is going to be better (in terms of national highways construction) than the current year... next year, we are hoping that many of the projects which are being bid out, awarded this year and which have come to a certain stage, will be completed,” Union Road Transport Secretary Giridhar Aramane said.

National highways

The road sector grappled with barriers during the pandemic but progress in terms of national highway construction was stellar despite the monsoon cousing disruptions during August and September in certain states.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) aims to construct 40 kilometres of national highway every day in the current fiscal — higher than the record construction of 37 km per day during 2019-20.

“Our achievement can be much more than the current financial year. We also have a pipeline for awards next year under the Bharatmala Pariyojna and National Highway general programme,” Aramane said in an interview.

Logistic efficiency

“Many of them are important greenfield projects and many others are under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP),” Aramane said, and emphasised these projects will help provide “logistic efficiency to the Indian economy”.

Building high quality roads and ensuring smooth connectivity is a key priority when bolstering infrastructure in the country.

“We have identified the congestion points in the country, which need to be cleared, and economic centres, which have huge traffic flow between them. So, they have to be connected with efficient roads,” he said.

Road monetisation

Regarding monetisation of road assets, the secretary pointed out that all roads built by State agencies are monetised for either a short term, ranging from 1-3 years, or for a longer tenure spanning 15-25 years.

“So, as soon as we complete the building of a road, we will toll it for one year, if the market outlook is not good. If the appetite is good, we will do it for 3 years or under the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) or under the Toll Operate Transfer (ToT) model,” he said.

This year, the National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) first InVIT raised more than ₹5,000 crore.

About the proposed second InVIT, Aramane said, “we are planning a small one, around ₹2,500-3,000 crore. We are in the process of preparing for the issue.”

Under the government’s ambitious National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), the road assets envisaged for monetisation during the current financial year aggregate to 5,000 km.

Highway construction

The secretary added the government is thinking of securitising Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

“We are also thinking of securitisation of Raipur–Visakhapatnam national highway project, which is going to be the first mineral highway in the country in terms that it carries most of the mineral produced in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand to Visakhapatnam port and other economic centres,” he said.

While work continued on the different national highway projects and tunnels, including Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Bangalore-Chennai Expressway and Zojila tunnel, foundation stones were laid for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and other projects. The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, once operational, will significantly reduce travel time between Dehradun and the national capital.

MoRTH is also working to build an integrated multi-modal national network of transportation and logistics as part of the ‘PM GatiShakti–National Master Plan’.