Droom Health to offer Corona Shield services

In an effort to combat the Coronavirus outbreak, online automobile marketplace Droom has launched Droom Health, and it will offer antimicrobial surface protection shield for cars and two-wheelers.

Proven to be effective against SARS and other droplet-based viruses for up to four months, this treatment for automobile starts at less than ₹999, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Droom Corona Shield treatment for automobiles is a technology that guards surfaces against harmful microbes by inhibiting the growth of micro-organisms such as bacteria, algae, yeast, mold, and mildew, the company said. Droom’s Corona Shield uses AEGIS Microbe Shield technology.

Currently, the service is available in Delhi, and will subsequently expand to other cities based on the response, it said. The efficacy of the treatment will be valid for four months, provided the car does not undergo high-pressure cleaning within this duration, it added.

“The accumulation of bacteria on frequently touched surfaces is the key to the transmission of any infection. COVID-19 or the coronavirus can live on a solid surface for up to four days, while other viruses can live up to nine days. So, after 14 days of quarantine, when people are ready to step out of their houses, it is important to ensure that there is no virus left alive in their personal vehicles,” said Akshay Singh, VP, Enterprise & Strategy at Droom.