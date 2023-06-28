DTDC Express Ltd, an integrated express logistics company, on Wednesday opened its facility at Geethanjali Industrial Park, Velappanchavadi in Chennai. The facility spans over 1,75,000 sq ft and has 38 docks, which help optimise cross-docking efficiency.

The hub can handle and process over 350 tonnes of shipments daily. It has a sortation system that can process up to 9,000 parcels per hour, utilising the innovative linear cross-belt system, according to a company statement.

Subhashish Chakraborty, Chairman, and Managing Director of DTDC Express Ltd, “Chennai is a crucial logistics hub in Southern India, and we recognise its immense potential.”

DTDC has over 14,000 exclusive channel partners, which contribute to its sales and service capabilities, the release said.

