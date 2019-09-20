E-format of vehicle papers valid only on mParivahan, Digilocker: Ministry

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Have you met a cop who let you off after taking a look at the DL, RC photo on your mobile phone? That may be a thing of past now.
Showing an electronic photo of your driving licence (DL) or registration certificate (RC) on your mobile phone to a traffic police or enforcing authority will not do, if it is not reflected in the DigiLocker or mParivahan app, as per the revised rules of Road Ministry.
The move benefits enforcement agencies as they are not required to physically handle any document; their office need not maintain any inventory or record, said an official release.
This fast, transparent and accountable system also ensures real-time availability of offence status to the transport and traffic enforcement officers and the citizens.
India has embarked on a path to ensure stricter implementation of traffic rules as it looks to improve its road safety record. This electronic method enables governments to verify documents and record repeat offenders.
The official release added: With this revision of rules, it is now not necessary for people to carry paper documents. However, for the electronic documents to be treated as legally recognised as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, it is necessary that they are available on DigiLocker or mParivahan app carried by the user,” said an official release.
If the e-documents are not available on mParivahan or DigiLocker, then they will not be treated as legally recognised at par with the original documents.
Details of Registration Certificate, Driving Licence, Fitness Validity, Insurance Validity, Permit Validity are available on real time basis on this mobile app, the release added.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports