E-format of vehicle papers valid only on mParivahan, Digilocker: Ministry

Have you met a cop who let you off after taking a look at the DL, RC photo on your mobile phone? That may be a thing of past now.

Showing an electronic photo of your driving licence (DL) or registration certificate (RC) on your mobile phone to a traffic police or enforcing authority will not do, if it is not reflected in the DigiLocker or mParivahan app, as per the revised rules of Road Ministry.

The move benefits enforcement agencies as they are not required to physically handle any document; their office need not maintain any inventory or record, said an official release.

This fast, transparent and accountable system also ensures real-time availability of offence status to the transport and traffic enforcement officers and the citizens.

India has embarked on a path to ensure stricter implementation of traffic rules as it looks to improve its road safety record. This electronic method enables governments to verify documents and record repeat offenders.

The official release added: With this revision of rules, it is now not necessary for people to carry paper documents. However, for the electronic documents to be treated as legally recognised as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, it is necessary that they are available on DigiLocker or mParivahan app carried by the user,” said an official release.

If the e-documents are not available on mParivahan or DigiLocker, then they will not be treated as legally recognised at par with the original documents.

Details of Registration Certificate, Driving Licence, Fitness Validity, Insurance Validity, Permit Validity are available on real time basis on this mobile app, the release added.