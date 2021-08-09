Economy-class ticket on Delhi-London flights available for ₹1.03-1.47 L in August: Aviation Ministry

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
An economy-class ticket on Delhi-London flight has been available for between ₹1.03 lakh and ₹1.47 lakh during August, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday. “There are media reports claiming India-UK one-way economy class fares have touched ₹4 lakh. These reports have no proven basis. The veracity of Shri Sanjeev Gupta's claim has been thoroughly checked by DGCA,” the ministry said on Twitter. “The fares offered on the Delhi-London sector (Economy class) range from ₹1.03-1.21 lakh for Indian carriers and ₹1.28-1.47 lakh for UK carriers for travel during August 2021," it added.
On Saturday, Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat, Union Home Ministry, had complained on Twitter that an economy-class ticket on British Airways's Delhi-London flight for August 26 was priced ₹3.95 lakh. He added that economy-class ticket on Delhi-London flights of Vistara and Air India for August 26 was also priced between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹2.3 lakh amid college admission time in the UK. Gupta stated he has “alerted” Union Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola about this matter.
After Gupta's Twitter post, the Directorate General of Civl Aviation (DGCA) asked the airlines that operate India-UK flights currently to submit details about their fares. While there have been lower and upper limits on all domestic airfares in India since May 25 last year, no such limits have been imposed on international airfares.
Also read: Airfares on key international flights connecting India rise amid high demand
Vistara, which currently operates flights on Delhi-London as wells Mumbai-London route, said on Sunday: “Pricing is always a function of supply and demand. There are only 15 flights a week allowed currently on India-UK route for Indian carriers and when there is relaxation and more capacity allowed, it will automatically bring down prices.” Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, limited special international passenger flights have been operating since July 2020 under the air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries, including the UK.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...