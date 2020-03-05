ED detains former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal after questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained former chairman and promoter of defunct Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal after long hours of questioning at its Ballard Estate office on Wednesday.

According to the Times of India, the ED took Goyal to his South Mumbai residence for a search. It has filed a money laundering case against him.

The agency has been probing Jet and Goyal under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and was considering filing a money laundering case.

At least three agencies — the Income-Tax department, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and ED — are probing Jet Airways. While the tax department is probing alleged tax evasion, the SFIO is looking into the affairs of the company and the ED is probing allegations of money laundering also in connection with violation under FEMA stated an Economic Times report.

The ED, which is probing Jet’s financial deals of the last 12 years, has quizzed Goyal over a dozen times in the Fema case. It has also questioned his wife and son a couple of times. It is looking into suspicious transactions involving 19 privately held firms —14 registered in India and five abroad—associated with Goyal, said the TOI report.

Goyal was also allegedly indirectly in control of other companies in tax havens.

The grounded airline had allegedly diverted most of the Rs 8,000-crore loan secured from banks abroad by inflating payments and through fictitious transactions, the report said quoting officials. BusinessLine wasn't immediately able to confirm the same.

Jet Airways' lenders, led by SBI, have initiated bankruptcy proceedings against the airline with the National Company Law Tribunal.

Recently, Mumbai police had registered a fraud case against Goyal on a complaint filed by a travel agency