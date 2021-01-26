Effluent treatment plant for Mangaluru Central rail station

The Palakkad division of Southern Railway has set up an effluent treatment plant at Mangaluru Central station.

Speaking at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Palakkad on Tuesday, Trilok Kothari, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Palakkad division, said work has been completed for the first effluent water treatment plant of the division at Mangaluru Central.

The plant, which has capacity to treat 2.5 lakh litres of water a day, has been completed at a cost of ₹68.18 lakh. The treated water will be used for cleaning of coaches.

He said that electrification of Panambur yard and sidings at Panambur in Mangaluru is at an advanced stage and likely to be completed within this financial year. This will help improve train operations as changing of engines (electric locomotives to diesel locomotives and vice versa) will be eliminated.

Electrification of the 15-km stretch between Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte in Mangaluru has been completed. Trains are being run with electric locos on this section now.

The doubling of the railway line between Netravathi and Mangaluru Central is nearing completion, he added.