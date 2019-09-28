Embassy Industrial Parks inks pact with Faurecia

Embassy Industrial Parks, a joint venture between Embassy Group India’s leading property developer and Warburg Pincus, on Friday said it has signed automotive technology firm Faurecia as its client in the industrial park facility located in Chakan, Pune.

Embassy Industrial Parks invested ₹350 crore to build a 1.1-million sqft. industrial park at Chakan, Pune. The project mainly comprises built-to-suit factories ranging from 50,000 sqft. to 2 lakh sqft. in size.

Embassy Industrial Parks started with an initial equity line of $250 million to build industrial parks in key cities. Over the next three years, the company plans to build 9 parks, with the total of 35 million sq.ft. of potential development.