Logistics

Emirates airline asks staff to take one month unpaid leave

Reuters Dubai | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Major international airline Emirates is asking staff to take unpaid leave for up to a month at a time due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has led to flight cancellations around the world.

“The airline has more resources than it needs as a result of cutting frequencies or cancelling flights to some destinations,” said Chief Operating Officer Adel al-Redha on Tuesday.

Published on March 03, 2020
airlines and aviation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Just $13 to fly across China