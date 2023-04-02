Emirates and United have activated their codeshare partnership, allowing Emirates customers to enjoy easier access to an expanded choice of US destinations. Starting today, Emirates customers will be able to fly to three of US’ biggest business hubs—Chicago, Houston or San Francisco—and connect to an expansive network of domestic US points on flights operated by United. With the launch of the partnership, Emirates customers heading to the US can now look forward to access to more than 150 US cities in the United network, via the three gateways.

World’s first hydrogen powered ferry, MF Hydra, begins service

World’s first ship sailing on liquid hydrogen—MF Hydra—was commissioned by the Norwegian company Norled. In recent weeks, they have been running sea trials and received the final approvals from the Norwegian Maritime Authority. Norled focuses on innovation and sustainable solutions. In 2015, the company launched the world’s first battery-operated, propeller-driven ferry, the MF Ampere. This led to an electric ferry revolution in Norway. Today, the country has around 70 electric ferries in operation, says a company release.

APM Terminals signs €1-b pact with Rotterdam terminal

Port of Rotterdam Authority and APM Terminals sign agreement for over €1 billion expansion of Maasvlakte II container terminal. APM Terminals, part of AP Moller-Maersk, has announced the expansion of its Maasvlakte II terminal in Rotterdam. The project involves a site of approximately 47.5 hectares with 1,000 metres of deep-sea quay. The Port of Rotterdam Authority is now constructing the new quay walls, which will be completed by mid-2024. The expansion will increase the terminal’s capacity by ~2 million TEU (standard size for containers) and the new section is expected to be operational in the second half of 2026.