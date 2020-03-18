Logistics

Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave

Qatar Airways laid off about 200 Filipino staff in Doha this week and rival Emirates asked pilots to take unpaid leave as the coronavirus outbreak hammers demand for travel.

The state-owned airlines have had to slash dozens of flights, which are crucial for their Gulf hubs that millions of passengers pass through each year.

Philippine’s Labour Secretary, Silvestre Bello, told Reuters on Wednesday that the government was trying to ascertain the “real cause” behind the unexpected decision to lay off the workers. Qatar Airways did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

