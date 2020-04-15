Emirates simplifies waivers, refunds policy with one unified approach globally

Emirates has updated its Covid-19 travel waiver policies into one simplified approach for rebooking and refunds on tickets issued in all its global markets.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said, “The travel and airline industry have complicated rulebooks for how fares, re-bookings or refunds are applied, which also differ depending on market regulation. We understand that explaining and unravelling all of that is confusing and frustrating for customers.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented for everyone. We hope our customers will choose to rebook and fly with us again at a later time, and that is why we’re offering up to two years validity on their current tickets, or travel vouchers which can be redeemed for any Emirates product or service.”

“Any fees for making a change to the tickets will be waived for tickets issued till May 31, 2020 for travel up to August 31, 2020. However, if they would still like to opt for a refund, we will process that. Refunds will take time as we have a significant backlog to manage,” he said.

Emirates is offering three options. Firstly, keep your ticket. all Emirates tickets booked before May 31 for travel up to August 31 will be automatically extended for 760 days.

Secondly, request a travel voucher. Travel vouchers are valid for one year from the date voucher was issued, and can be extended for a second year. The voucher can be used for any Emirates product or service, which means customers can use it to offset charges for flights to any destination in any cabin class, or other services. No change fees apply to this voucher, so customers will have more flexibility to reschedule when they are ready to travel again.

And lastly, refunds. Customers who have opted to keep their ticket or opted for a travel voucher can still apply for a refund, if they are unable to travel. There will be no refund penalties.