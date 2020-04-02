Emirates SkyCargo calibrates operations to keep trade lanes open

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
Emirates SkyCargo has announced it is operating dedicated cargo flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram, ensuring key trade lanes are kept open during the Covid-19 crisi.
Last week, Emirates SkyCargo carried around 140 tonnes of equipment and commodities to Bengaluru and Mumbai from East Asia, the US, Europe and its hub in Dubai. From Bengaluru, the cargo airline carried around 70 tonnes of medical equipment and perishables to destinations in the GCC and Europe.
Emirates SkyCargo uplifted 52 tonnes of perishables, including fruits and vegetables, from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai and the GCC countries that rely on India for their crucial food supply. Another 83 tonnes of perishables made their way from Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai to these destinations.
Abdulla AlKhallafi, Cargo Manager India, Emirates, said: “In these challenging times, Emirates SkyCargo stands by its commitment to India and the global community to act as a global conveyor belt for transporting essential commodities such as food, medicines, machinery and other commodities vital for communities and businesses.”
Emirates Pharma is also uplifting pharma products and medical equipment from India and beyond. Last week, Emirates SkyCargo flew a charter operation carrying 60 tonnes of life-saving pharma from Mumbai to New York, while a scheduled freighter from Ahmedabad uplifted 80 tonnes of mostly pharmaceuticals to destinations across the US, Europe and Australia.
Apart from its fleet of 11 freighters, Emirates is also operating its Boeing 777 passenger aircraft as cargo-only flights.
